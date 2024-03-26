AMCs - Robust Year In Every Aspect; Equity Mix Increase Stands Out Among The Lot: ICICI Securities
Strong capital market sentiment and heathy inflows led to robust AUM growth and improvement in equity mix in FY24-to-date
ICICI Securities Report
FY24 year-to-date data is strong for asset management companies in all aspects with total/equity AUM growth of 36.2/51.6%, total systematic investment plan assets under management/monthly SIP contribution growth of 54.1%/34.4% and total/SIP folio growth of 19.6%/31.9%, respectively.
However, equity mix increase of 580 bps in 11 months FY24-to-date to 57.4% at an industry level is a noteworthy feat as its lifts the profitability curve for AMCs (equity has higher yield) in near to medium term compared to the past expectations.
This may be further boosted by the rise in systematic investments. The report details out market share, fund performance, stress test results along with key steps taken to moderate exuberant flows in small and mid-caps by leading AMCs.
