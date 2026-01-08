Ambuja Leads Nirmal Bang’s Top Picks In Cement Stocks Among Others Ahead Of Q3 — Check Full List
Growth is broad-based but continues to be led by large players such as Ambuja, ACC, UltraTech and JK Cement.
Industry consolidation is expected to deepen, with large, well-capitalised cement players expanding organically and through acquisitions, while smaller, leveraged players face intensifying competition.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
Nirmal Bang expects the cement sector to remain structurally positive in Q3 FY26 on strong demand trends, supporting sustained volume growth, higher utilization, and cost absorption benefits.
However, elevated capacity additions are capping pricing power and limiting near-term earnings upside.
Over the medium term, consolidation and scale benefits among leading players should improve industry discipline and margin stability.
The brokerage maintains a constructive stance on the sector, highlighting Ambuja Cements as its preferred large-cap pick, followed by Ramco Cements and Nuvoco Vistas.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.
Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.