Ambuja Cements Q3 Results Review - Higher Cost Led Earnings Miss; Consolidated Volume Up 3% YoY: Motilal Oswal
Capacity expansion up to 32 million tonnes per annum under progress.
Motilal Oswal Report
Ambuja Cements ltd.'s (standalone) Ebitda came in at Rs 8.5 billion versus our estimate of Rs 9.6 billion, due to higher-than-estimated opex/tonne (plus 5% versus our estimate). Ebitda/tonne came in at Rs 1,038 (estimate Rs 1,203) and operating profit margin stood at 19% (versus estimate 22.5%).
Profit after tax stood at Rs 5.1 billion (20% below our estimate). Consolidated sales volume grew 3% YoY and Ebitda/tonne increased ~65% YoY/24% QoQ to Rs 1,228.
The management highlighted that ~12% of clinker capacities were under maintenance, leading to higher costs. The company’s cement capacity has increased to 77.4 million tonnes per annum and another ~32 mtpa expansion is underway at various stages. This expansion will help the company reach 110 mtpa capacity by FY27.
We cut our FY24 earning per share estimates by 5%, due to earnings miss, while maintaining estimates for FY25-26.
Ambuja Cements trades at 20.1 times/17.6 times FY25E/FY26E enterprise value/Ebitda (standalone).
We maintain our Neutral rating on the stock.
