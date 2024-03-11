Ambuja Cements - In The Catbird Seat: ICICI Securities
Holding all the aces; maintain Buy
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Under Adani Group, Ambuja Cement Ltd. has narrowed the margin gap considerably versus peers, mainly led by cost control. And we believe, it has ‘just scratched the surface’ given its ongoing plan of significant green power addition and a resolve to boost efficiency in other areas by leveraging group synergies.
While plans to add ~32 million tonnes per annum capacity is in the works, the upcoming fund infusion of Rs 150 billion (promoter warrant conversion due in April 2024) has potential to expedite (by organic and/or inorganic route) Ambuja Cement reaching the 140 mtpa capacity target well ahead of its initial guidance of FY28 (76 mtpa currently).
Given the odds, Ambuja Cement comes across as a rare opportunity which makes a favorable investment argument irrespective of the sector’s outlook.
Retain Buy; target price revised to Rs 831 (versus Rs 668).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
J Kumar - An Important Player To Ride On Indian Urban Infra Landscape: Axis Securities Initiates Coverage
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.