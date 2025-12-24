Ambuja Cements Gets 'Buy' Rating From Axis Securities On Multiple Growth Triggers — Check Target Price
The merger of ACC and Orient Cement with Ambuja Cement is expected to enhance operating efficiency, adds the brokerage.
The merger of ACC and Orient Cement with Ambuja Cement is expected to enhance operating efficiency. The consolidation will improve transparency across operations, enable better capacity utilisation, and provide a stronger platform for capacity expansion and industry consolidation.
Axis Securities Report
Axis Securities has reiterated its 'Buy' rating on Ambuja Cements Ltd. with a revised target price of Rs 630 per share, implying a 15% upside from the current market price of Rs 547.
The brokerage’s positive stance is anchored on the company’s strategic consolidation moves and robust growth outlook, despite trimming its earlier target of Rs 705.
Ambuja Cements, part of the Adani Group, has received board approval for two key amalgamation schemes to merge ACC and Orient Cement, creating a unified 'One Cement Platform'.
Post-merger, the combined entity will boast a cement capacity of 107 mtpa, which is projected to scale up to 155 mtpa by FY28, reinforcing its position among India’s largest cement producers.
Key risks to our estimates and target price
Lower realisation and demand in its key market and a delay in capacity expansion.
Higher input costs may impact margins.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
