Ambuja Cements Gets 'Buy' Rating From Axis Securities On Multiple Growth Triggers — Check Target Price

Axis Securities has reiterated its 'Buy' rating on Ambuja Cements Ltd. with a revised target price of Rs 630 per share, implying a 15% upside from the current market price of Rs 547.

The brokerage’s positive stance is anchored on the company’s strategic consolidation moves and robust growth outlook, despite trimming its earlier target of Rs 705.

Ambuja Cements, part of the Adani Group, has received board approval for two key amalgamation schemes to merge ACC and Orient Cement, creating a unified 'One Cement Platform'.

Post-merger, the combined entity will boast a cement capacity of 107 mtpa, which is projected to scale up to 155 mtpa by FY28, reinforcing its position among India’s largest cement producers.