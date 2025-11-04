Ambuja Cements, ACC, Sundaram Finance, CDSL, Niva Bupa, Medplus, CUB, Nocil & More Q2 Review — HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities recommends 'Reduce' rating on BPCL, 'Buy' call on Ambuja Cements, City Union Bank, Niva Bupa, Medplus, Mahindra Lifespace 'Add' for ACC, Sundaram Finance, CDSL, Nocil -
(Photo Image: Canva AI)
HDFC Securities maintains Buy on Ambuja Cements with an unchanged target price of Rs 680/share. In Q2 FY26, consolidated volume rose 18% YoY, driven by robust ramp-up across operations. Sundaram Finance reported a mixed operating performance, with higher than-expected credit costs (86 bps) offset by robust NII growth and improved operating efficiency.