Despite near term seasonal slowdown, the cement sector is bound to showcase a recovery in the second half of the year led by robust demand in infrastructure, and urban housing, benign input prices and increasing thrust on green power.

As most of the consolidation is over, we foresee a strong revival in prices and a 7-8% volume growth for H2 FY26.

Ultratech Cement and Ambuja Cement remain our top picks within the coverage universe with a target price of Rs 14,481 and Rs 722 respectively.