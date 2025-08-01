Ambuja Cement Q1 Review — Motilal Oswal Maintains 'Buy' On Above Estimate Results

Ambuja Cements Ltd.’s Q1 FY26 operating performance was above our estimates, driven by higher-than-estimated realizations. Opex/tonne was above our estimate, mainly led by the integration of Orient Cement from Q1, which had higher costs.

Going forward, the key monitorables will be: the company’s profitability trend (as in the past few quarters, except Q4 FY25 and Q1 FY26, its Ebitda/tonne has seen higher volatility), timely completion of its ongoing organic expansions, and the benefits from group synergies.