Amara Raja Q3 Results Review - Revenue Inline, Ebitda/Net Profit Beat Estimates: Motilal Oswal
Better than estimate gross margin aids margin expansion.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. Q3 FY24 financials were encouraging as Ebitda beat estimate at Rs 4.1 billion (versus Rs 3.8 billion), led by better-than-expected gross margin. Sustained growth in two-wheeler demand (original equipment/aftermarket volumes grew in 30%/15% YoY in Q3), stable replacement demand in price values, and recovery in industrials are expected to drive ~9% revenue compound annual growth rate over FY23-26E.
We raise our FY24E/25E earning per share by 7%/4% to factor in for recovery in two-wheeler demand and better gross margins. However, we believe the current valuations of ~17.5 times/16 times FY24E/25E EPS fairly reflects the recovery in the underlying industry and its prospects of foraying into new energy business.
We reiterate our 'Neutral' rating with a target price of Rs 825/share (14 times March- 26E EPS).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
InterGlobe Aviation Q3 Results Review - Outperforms Expectations In A Seasonally Strong Quarter: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.