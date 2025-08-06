Alembic Pharma Q1 Review: Dolat Capital Maintains 'Add', Revises Target Price — Here's Why
Dolat Capital maintains ‘Accumulate’ rating on Alembic Pharma and revises target price.
Alembic Pharma’s Q1 FY26 sales and Ebitda came in line with estimates, while PAT came below due to lower-than-expected other income and higher than expected depreciation and tax rate.
Dolat Capital Report
We expect Alembic Pharmaceutical Ltd.'s recovery in earnings growth over FY26E-FY27E, aided by ramp-up in new product launches offsetting US price erosion and recovery in domestic and RoW markets.
We maintain our ‘Accumulate’ rating with revised target price of Rs 1,040 at 22x FY27E P/E.
Key risks: Adverse pricing pressure in the US, currency movements and regulatory issues at any of its facilities.
