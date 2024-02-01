Ajanta Pharma Q3 Results Review - Asia, Africa Drive Earnings: Motilal Oswal
Growth to revive in India over the near term.
Motilal Oswal Report
Ajanta Pharma Ltd.'s delivered better-than-expected Q3 FY24 performance, led by strong growth in the Asia and Africa region. Domestic formulation exhibited muted growth, due to addition of a brand under National list of Essential medicine.
Ajanta Pharma would end FY24 on a strong recovery in profitability compared to that in FY23.
We raise our earnings estimate by 9%/6%/3% for FY24/FY25/FY26, factoring
better-than-industry growth in the branded generics market,
improved traction in institutional anti-malaria business and
controlled opex.
We value Ajanta Pharma at 26 times 12 months forward earnings to arrive at a price target of Rs 2,515.
