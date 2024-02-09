Affle India Q3 Review - Robust Results; Outlook Remains Healthy: Axis Securities

Financial Performance:

In Q3 FY24, Affle India Ltd. posted revenue of Rs 499 crore, registering a growth of 15.6% on a QoQ basis and 32.6% on a YoY basis. Its consolidated Ebitda for the quarter grew by 10.9% QoQ to Rs 97 crore, led by the sharp recovery in the International business.

However, the company’s Ebitda margins declined by 120 basis points QoQ to 19.4%. It reported a net income of Rs 77 crore, up 15% QoQ.