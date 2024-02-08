Aditya Vision Q3 Results Review - Continues To Grow Head Of Guidance: Systematix

Aditya Vision Ltd.'s reported strong revenue growth of 30% with Ebitda growth of 20% with margins impacted somewhat by employee stock ownership plan expenses and a slightly inferior product mix.

Revenue growth was led by 14% same-store sales growth, 42% increase in store count and 36% increase in retail footprint. Ebitda margin contracted 87 basis points to 10.5% led by increase in employee cost (Rs 20 million ESOP impact) and other expenses.

Profit after tax grew 13.6% lower than revenue and Ebitda growth due to increase in depreciation costs on account of new store openings and higher tax.