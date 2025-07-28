Aditya Infotech IPO — Should You Subscribe Or Not? Read Anand Rathi's Analysis For Key Details

Aditya Infotech Ltd. will open its initial public offering for subscription on July 29 and the offer closes on July 31. An advanced video security and surveillance products, technologies, and solutions provider has fixed the price band in the range of Rs 640 to Rs 675 per share.

The Rs 1,300-crore IPO comprises of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 500 crore and an offer-for-sale of shares valued at Rs 800 crore.

Investors can place bids starting from a minimum of 22 shares and in multiples thereafter.

ICICI Securities Ltd., IIFL Capital Services Ltd. are the book-running lead managers for the public issue.