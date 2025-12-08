Business NewsResearch ReportsAditya Infotech Gets ICICI Securities 'Buy' Rating On Coverage Initiation — Check Target Price
Aditya Infotech Gets ICICI Securities 'Buy' Rating On Coverage Initiation — Check Target Price

ICICI Securities has initiated coverage on Aditya Infotech, the owner of the CP PLUS brand, with a Buy rating.

08 Dec 2025, 12:48 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Aditya Infotech IPO
The launch of new brands EYRA and NEXIVUE will help Aditya Infotech capture price-sensitive segments without diluting CP PLUS’s premium positioning.

(Photo Source: Company website)

Aditya Infotech, the owner of the CP PLUS brand commands a leading ~31% market share in India’s CCTV segment as of H1 FY26, which ICICI Securities expects to rise to ~40% by FY28, driven by STQC-certified IP cameras, multi-brand strategy, and deep distribution reach across 1,000+ distributors and 3,000+ system integrators.
