Aditya Infotech Gets ICICI Securities 'Buy' Rating On Coverage Initiation — Check Target Price

The launch of new brands EYRA and NEXIVUE will help Aditya Infotech capture price-sensitive segments without diluting CP PLUS’s premium positioning.
(Photo Source: Company website)
Aditya Infotech, the owner of the CP PLUS brand commands a leading ~31% market share in India’s CCTV segment as of H1 FY26, which ICICI Securities expects to rise to ~40% by FY28, driven by STQC-certified IP cameras, multi-brand strategy, and deep distribution reach across 1,000+ distributors and 3,000+ system integrators.