Aditya Birla Capital Q3 Review - Marching On Despite A Calibration In Personal, Consumer Loans: Motilal Oswal
Net interest margin stable QoQ; the share of small and medium enterprises, high net-worth individuals, and retail remains stable.
Motilal Oswal Report
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.'s Q3 FY24 consolidated revenue rose 29% YoY to ~Rs 100 billion, and consolidated profit after tax (post-minority) grew 39% YoY to ~Rs 7.4 billion.
It added ~59 branches in Q3 FY24, taking the total branch count to 1,463.
The management has exhibited great agility in achieving its articulated operating metrics and leveraging the Aditya Birla Group ecosystem.
