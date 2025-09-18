Aditya Birla Capital Is Well-Positioned To Achieve The Next Phase Of Growth, Says Motilal Oswal; Maintains Buy

With its key building blocks firmly established and a vast market opportunity ahead, Aditya Birla Capital is well-positioned to achieve the next phase of growth.
In recent quarters, Aditya Birla Capital has implemented several strategic initiatives, including tightening underwriting standards, deliberately reducing exposure to small-ticket loans, and recalibrating digital partnerships in its personal and consumer loans segment. These measures have helped it maintain asset quality, which is significantly stronger than that of its peers.