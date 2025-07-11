Research ReportsAdd TCS, Reduce Tata Elxsi Shares Maintains HDFC Securities Post Q1 Results — Here's Why 
Add TCS, Reduce Tata Elxsi Shares Maintains HDFC Securities Post Q1 Results — Here's Why 

HDFC Securities downgrades its earnings estimates on Tata Elxsi due to pressure on revenue and gross margins.

11 Jul 2025, 09:01 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
TCS' revenue miss was attributed to BSNL ramp-down while the international market's revenue decline of 0.5% QoQ CC was as per expectations.
TCS' revenue miss was attributed to BSNL ramp-down while the international market’s revenue decline of 0.5% QoQ CC was as per expectations.

Amid delays in decision making and lower discretionary investments due to global uncertainties and clients seeking immediate ROI, TCS clocked TCV of $9.4 billion, primarily fueled by cost optimization projects rather than large transformation programs.
