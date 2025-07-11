ADVERTISEMENT
Add TCS, Reduce Tata Elxsi Shares Maintains HDFC Securities Post Q1 Results — Here's Why
HDFC Securities downgrades its earnings estimates on Tata Elxsi due to pressure on revenue and gross margins.
Amid delays in decision making and lower discretionary investments due to global uncertainties and clients seeking immediate ROI, TCS clocked TCV of $9.4 billion, primarily fueled by cost optimization projects rather than large transformation programs.
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
Sign Up
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT