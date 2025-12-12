Business NewsResearch Reports'Add' Tata Steel Shares Maintains ICICI Securities, Revises Target Price — Here's Why
ICICI Securities revises target price on Tata Steel, maintaining 'Add' call - check details.

12 Dec 2025, 01:26 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tata Steel and Lloyds Metals MoU outline plans to jointly develop 6mntpa steel plant (potentially 3+3mntpa) in next five-six years.</p><p>(Photo: Tata Steel PR)</p></div>
Tata Steel and Lloyds Metals MoU outline plans to jointly develop 6mntpa steel plant (potentially 3+3mntpa) in next five-six years.

(Photo: Tata Steel PR)

Tata Steel is acquiring 50.01% (majority) stake in Thriveni Pellets Private Ltd. for a consideration of Rs 6.4 billion, making it a joint venture with Lloyds Metals and Energy (49.99% stake).
