Research Reports'Add' Inventurus Knowledge Shares Maintains ICICI Securities — Here's Why
ADVERTISEMENT

'Add' Inventurus Knowledge Shares Maintains ICICI Securities — Here's Why

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions announced a $17 million investment via its US subsidiary to acquire a 48.02% stake in IKS WWMG MSO LLC, a newly formed Management Services Organization in the US.

04 Jul 2025, 10:30 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd. announced a $17 million investment via its US subsidiary to acquire a 48.02% stake in IKS WWMG MSO LLC, a newly formed Management Services Organization in the US.</p><p>(Representative image. Photo source: Envato)</p></div>
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd. announced a $17 million investment via its US subsidiary to acquire a 48.02% stake in IKS WWMG MSO LLC, a newly formed Management Services Organization in the US.

(Representative image. Photo source: Envato)

IKS has come up with three key client engagement models: Underwriting performance outcome model (e.g., Palomar Health – running successfully currently). Investing in medical group growth. JV structure, which has the lowest level of capital requirement – currently in use for WWMG deal. These constructs lead to higher Ebitda gains on top of ~900 bps of Ebitda gain just from platform implementation – from synergies (220 bps) and compoun...
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to Unlock & Enjoy your 
Subscriber-Only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Subscriber-Only
Subscriber-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Subscriber-Only
Subscriber-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT