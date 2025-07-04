'Add' Inventurus Knowledge Shares Maintains ICICI Securities — Here's Why

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd. announced a $17 million investment via its US subsidiary to acquire a 48.02% stake in IKS WWMG MSO LLC, a newly formed Management Services Organization in the US.
(Representative image. Photo source: Envato)
IKS has come up with three key client engagement models: Underwriting performance outcome model (e.g., Palomar Health – running successfully currently). Investing in medical group growth. JV structure, which has the lowest level of capital requirement – currently in use for WWMG deal. These constructs lead to higher Ebitda gains on top of ~900 bps of Ebitda gain just from platform implementation – from synergies (220 bps) and compoun...