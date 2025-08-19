'Add' Indian Oil Shares, Maintains Dolat Capital Post Q1 Results — Check Target Price

IOCL's refinery expansion of 17.3 mmtpa including Panipat(10)/ Koyali (4.3)/Barauni (3.0) will be commissioned by Q4 FY26/Q4 FY26/Aug'26, but commissioning and stabilization will take a 3-6 month period. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit)
Super normal gross marketing margins on auto fuel is becoming "new normal" and boosting overall Ebitda. Indian Oil's implied supernormal GMM of Rs 10.8/lt on auto fuel is much higher than the long-term average hence Dolat Capital increases its assumptions to Rs 5.5/Rs 5.5 per lt for FY26E/FY27E.