'Add' Exide Industries Shares Maintains Yes Securities Post Q1 Results — Check Target Price

Exide Industries Q1 Results Review: Several cost savings initiatives to support growth and aid margin expansion in base business, adds the brokerage.
While Exide Industries Ltd.'s LAB business is expected to grow 7-8% CAGR over three-five years, the recent underperformance is linked to concerns around profitability and utilization of LIB given consistent fall in global cell prices.
Yes Securities Report
Over the mid-long term, ramp-up of lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing and new order wins (in addition to MOU signed with Hyundai group), would be closely watched as the plant is expected to see production ramp-up over FY27.
Several cost savings initiatives such as switch to punch-grid for motorcycles. manufacturing efficiency and change in go to market strategy to support growth and aid margin expansion in base business.
Maintain Add as Exide Industries trades at 24.7x/22.4x FY26/27 standalone EPS (vs 10-year long period average of ~20x).
We increase FY26/27 EPS by ~4% to factor in for better revenues, cost controls and build revenue/Ebitda/adjusted PAT CAGR of 7.7%/12.5%/16.5% over FY25-27E.
We value Exide Industries at Rs 424/share as we value LAB at Rs 347 (18x Mar-27 EPS + 50% Holdco discount to HDFC Life stake at Rs 37) and value of LIB business at Rs 77/share.
