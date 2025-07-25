Canara Bank’s limited standard provision buffers and modest core profitability metrics limit valuations for us, though low delinquencies and improved provision coverage ratio provide comfort.

Net interest margin at 2.7% (FY26E) is at the lower end of the industry, and earnings are modest with RoA at 0.9-1%, with high dependence on treasury gains and recoveries from WO book to drive PAT.

Once the benefits of recoveries on P&L (both from GNPA and written-off pool) start fading, it may impact the bank’s earnings profile.

We value the bank at 1x FY27E ABV, with a target price of Rs 125.