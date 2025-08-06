'Add' Berger Paints Shares Maintains Dolat Capital Post Q1 Results — Check Target Price

Berger Paints India Ltd.’s Q1 FY26 revenue and Ebitda were ahead, while adjusted profit after tax was in line with our estimates. Consolidated revenue grew by 3.6%, while standalone revenue grew by 2.0% with 5.6% volume growth. Sequential demand recovered, but early monsoon dampened later momentum.

On a five-year CAGR basis, revenue grew by 28%. The performance was better than the competition; Asian Paints/Kansai Nerolac posted -0.3/+1.4% respectively.

Gross margin expanded by 150bps YoY to 41.4% due to favorable raw material trends and improved product mix. However, Ebitdam contracted 40 bps to 16.5% due to higher operating costs. Going ahead, Ebitdam is expected to remain in the 15-17% range.

Though Q1 results were ahead, we maintain our FY26/27E EPS at Rs 11.4/12.8 as we have already factored in recovery. Valuing the stock at 49x FY27E EPS, we arrive at a target price of Rs 630. Maintain ‘Accumulate’.