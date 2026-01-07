Adani Ports Poised For Long-Term Growth Says Motilal Oswal; Sees 22% Upside — Check Revised Target Price

Motilal Oswal highlights that Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. has strengthened its earnings visibility through the strategic acquisition of NQXT and the expansion of integrated end-to-end logistics offerings.

These initiatives enable APSEZ to capture a larger share of customer spend, enhance cargo stickiness, and leverage its diversified, scalable business model for sustainable growth.

The brokerage believes these developments position Adani Ports to achieve its ambition of becoming India’s largest integrated transport utility by 2029, with logistics and marine services emerging as key growth engines alongside its dominant ports franchise.