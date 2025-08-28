Business NewsResearch ReportsAdani Ports Can Rally 29% Says Motilal Oswal Maintaining 'Buy' — Check Target Price
Adani Ports Can Rally 29% Says Motilal Oswal Maintaining 'Buy' — Check Target Price

Adani Ports’ diversified cargo mix and ongoing infrastructure investments are expected to support its target of 505–515 mmt cargo handling in FY26, adds Motilal Oswal.

28 Aug 2025, 08:57 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Capacity enhancements at key ports, ongoing infrastructure projects, and global port acquisitions provide visibility for sustained growth in FY26 and beyond for Adani Ports.</p><p>(Photo source: Adani Ports)</p></div>
Capacity enhancements at key ports, ongoing infrastructure projects, and global port acquisitions provide visibility for sustained growth in FY26 and beyond for Adani Ports.

(Photo source: Adani Ports)

With integrated end-to-end offerings, Adani Ports captures higher customer wallet share and builds cargo stickiness, while its diversified and scalable model underpins sustainable growth. This positions Adani Ports to achieve its goal of becoming India’s largest integrated transport utility by 2029, with logistics and marine emerging as key growth engines alongside its dominant ports franchise.
