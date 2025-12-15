Adani Enterprises, Airtel, HAL Shine Among Motilal Oswal's Top 10 Wealth Creators In Last Five Years

The 30th Annual Wealth Creation Study by Motilal Oswal offers a deep dive into India’s equity market performance over the last five years and sets the stage for the next multi-trillion-dollar opportunity.

During 2020-25, the top 100 wealth creators of India Inc created an all-time high wealth of Rs 148 trillion, as March 2020 was a sharp low for the markets due to the Covid-induced lockdown.

Pace of wealth creation at 38% compound annual growth rate is the highest in the last 17 study periods, also significantly higher than the BSE Sensex return CAGR of 21%.