Adani Energy Rated 'Buy' By IDBI Capital On Coverage Initiation, Sees 17% Upside — Check Details

Adani Energy entered the smart meter market in 2022 by securing the BEST project, aiming to install a total 10.8 lakh smart meters.
(Photo: Adani Energy Solutions website).jpg
Adani Energy Solutions capitalized on growing opportunities for private participation in India’s transmission sector, backed by stable regulatory environment and continuous government reforms. The company firmly expanded by acquiring additional transmission assets from other entities including KEC, Kalpataru, Reliance Infrastructure, and GMR, contributing to market consolidation.