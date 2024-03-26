Accenture Q2 Results Review - Uncertainty Persists; Long-Term Demand Continues Strong: Axis Securities

Accenture Plc.’s Q2 FY24 results stood below street expectations on all financial and operational fronts. Revenue for the quarter stood at $15.8 billion, flat in local currency YoY and a decline of 0.1% in USD terms. It registered GAAP earnings per share of $2.63 for the quarter while adjusted EPS stood at $2.77, reporting 10% YoY growth.

The company’s new bookings stood at $21.6 billion, which was its second-highest ever. It reported a managed services book/bill of $11.6 billion while consulting business bookings stood at $10.52 billion.

Overall, Q2 FY24 bookings are resilient, indicating robust demand despite prevailing uncertainties. Robust client relationships are reflected in the top 30 clients with quarterly bookings of ~ $100 million, and the company continues to witness strong demand for Gen AI – the great accelerator of reinvention – with over $600 million in new bookings.