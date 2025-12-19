Accenture Q1 Review— A Mixed Bag, No Meaningful Read-Through For Indian IT Services: Read Dolat Capital Report

Commentary suggests minimal expectation of near-term macro tailwinds but remains focused on their strong conviction in AI-led reinvention as a multi-year opportunity..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Dolat Capital Report.Accenture Plc.'s commentary implies stable but not accelerating demand, with clients prioritizing large, long-cycle transformation programs over discretionary spends. Commentary suggests minimal expectation of near-term macro tailwinds but remains focused on their strong conviction in AI-led reinvention as a multi-year opportunity. Unchanged FY-2026 guidance implies status-quo and limited incremental read-through for Indian IT services in the near term. The brokerage maintains a selective stance on names like LTIMindtree in tier-1 and Coforge in tier-2 IT Services..Accenture reported 5% YoY growth in constant currency terms, within the guided range of 1%-5% YoY. Outsourcing/consulting segment revenues were up 7%/3% YoY in CC. Total bookings for Q1 FY26 were $20.9 billion, up 12% YoY, but up mere 1.7% YoY on LTM basis. For FY2026, Accenture reiterated 2–5% CC growth, including a 1.5% inorganic component (implies 0.5% - 3.5% CC organic basis)..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Infosys, Wipro ADRs Rise After Accenture Q1 Results, Unchanged Guidance .DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.