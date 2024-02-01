ACC Q3 Results Review - Cost efficiency, Synergies Aids Growth: Yes Securities
Profit after tax came in at Rs 5.4 billion (our estimate Rs 4.1 billion), grew by plus180% Y/Y in Q3 FY24 over better profitability.
Yes Securities Report
ACC Ltd.'s delivered an exceptional performance in Q3 FY24, where Ebitda grew by plus 139% YoY and plus 65% QoQ translating to Rs1,017/tonne (+107% YoY). This performance was largely driven by the volume growth of +16% YoY supported by eased total cost/tonne of 17% YoY, even though net sales realisation declined by 6% YoY in Q3 FY24.
ACC registered a revenue growth of 8% YoY to Rs 49 billion, which was 4% above our estimate in Q3 FY24. Profit after tax exceeded expectation by 28% reaching to Rs 5.4 billion (plus 180% YoY) aided by better operating profitability in Q3 FY24.
In January 2024, ACC acquired 55% stake in Asian Concretes and Cements Pvt Ltd. along with its subsidiary Asian Fine Cements Pvt Ltd. and jointly having a total capacity of 2.8 mtpa.
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.