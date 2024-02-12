Aarti Industries Q3 Results Review - Demand Recovery In Core Portfolio Is Crucial: Nirmal Bang
Expansion update and future drivers.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
Aarti Industries Ltd.'s Q3 FY24 operational performance came broadly in line with our expectations on account of sequential volume recovery.
While Aarti Industries continues to be in the high capex mode, a large part of the future growth depends on the overall demand environment and its competitive positioning with China.
We don’t see meaningful change in the product mix in the near term which can generate higher margin and return on capital employed. Maintain 'Sell' with a revised target price of Rs 570 after rolling forward valuation to December 25E (25 times earning price)
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.