Aarti Drugs Q3 Results Review - Negative Rate Variance Impacts API Sales: Dolat Capital
Demand slowdown in exports & lower realization impacts API growth.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Q3 FY24 earnings were largely in line with our estimates. Lower API sales were impacted by negative rate variance and sluggish demand.
Revenue of Rs 6.1billion in Q3 declined by 8.7%/5.5% YoY/QoQ mainly on account of decline in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient /intermediate sales. Ebitda margin at 11.6% (inline estimate) expanded by 93 basis points YoY mainly due to gross margin expansion on stabilizing input cost while contracted 34 bps QoQ on lower sales.
We downgrade our earning per share estimates by 21.3%/11.2%/10.4 for FY24E/FY25E/FY26, assuming lower-than-expected sales and Ebitda margin. Maintain 'Accumulate' with the revised target price of Rs 562 at 16 times FY26P/E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.