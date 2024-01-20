360 One Wam Q3 Results Review - Profitability Inline; Yields On ARR Assets Flat Sequentially: Motilal Oswal
360 One is looking to diversify its presence in terms of client segment (mass affluent) and geography (lower tier cities).
Motilal Oswal Report
360 One Wam Ltd.’s total revenue grew 6% YoY to Rs 4.4 billion in Q3 FY24, in line with our estimate, mainly driven by a 9% QoQ jump in annual recurring revenue income (in line) to Rs 3.4 billion. However, total business return income fell 13% QoQ to Rs 1 billion.
Total opex rose 24% YoY to ~Rs 2.3 billion, which was 6% higher than our estimate. Increased employee costs (6% above estimate) led to higher opex in Q3 FY24.
Employee costs jumped 30% YoY. Total ESOP cost came in at Rs 120 million (up 109% YoY and up 33% QoQ). During the quarter, 360 One’s cost-to income ratio increased ~760 basis points YoY to 52.5% (versus our estimate of 48%).
Profit before tax for the quarter was broadly in line at ~Rs 2.4 billion. Profit after tax grew 13% YoY to Rs 1.9 billion in Q3 FY24.
For nine months-FY24, revenue/PAT grew 9%/12% YoY to Rs 12.7 billion/Rs 5.7 billion.
Total AUM rose 32% YoY to Rs 4.54 trillion, led by a continued focus on scaling up the ARR assets. ARR AUM was up 33% YoY to Rs 2.21 trillion.
The board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share.
We have revised down our earnings per share estimates by 3.4%/1% for FY25/FY26 to factor in higher cost on account of additional headcount (including senior level hires) in the ultra high networth individual segment and cost relating to new business initiatives (mid-market segment and global platform).
We retain our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a one-year target price of Rs 770 (based on 25 times March-26E earnings per share).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
