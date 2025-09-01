'Unfair...Cost Instantly Goes Up': Prestige Group On Karnataka's Property Registration Fee Hike

The recent decision by the Karnataka government to double the registration fee is an unfair burden on the homebuyers, according to Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director of the leading Bengaluru-based real estate player, the Prestige Group.

Effective Aug. 31, the registration fee for all properties has been doubled to 2% from 1% by the Karnataka government. Thus, the total fee payable for any property transaction in the state has increased to 7.6% from 6.6% earlier.

“The government should realise that it is the home buyer who is getting loaded with this. For someone buying a house worth Rs 1 crore, the cost instantly goes up by Rs 1 lakh, which is pretty steep. It will be like the last straw on the camel's back for the buyer,” he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit on Monday.

The fee hike comes at a time when “there has been a lull in the registrations”. This is due to regulatory challenges such as the implementation of e-khatas.

Despite the increased costs, Razack remained optimistic about the resilience of homebuyers and the overall health of the real estate market.