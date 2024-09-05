Ultra-Luxury Homes Worth Rs 8,069 Crore Sold Since 2022 With Mumbai In Lead

Demand for luxury and ultra-luxury homes has surged since the pandemic, prompting developers to launch numerous high-priced properties. Major cities completed over 99 ultra-luxury residential deals worth approximately Rs 8,069 crore from 2022 to August 2024, with Mumbai leading the way.

Sales of ultra-luxury homes in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Gurugram, and Bengaluru till August this year stood at 25 units, according to data by real estate consultant Anarock. The cumulative value of the ultra-luxury homes sold in this period stood at Rs 2,443 crore.

Out of the 25 ultra-luxury homes sold in 2024 so far, 20 were high-rise apartments valued at Rs 1,694 crore, while the remaining five were bungalows totalling approximately Rs 748.5 crore.

However, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Gurugram saw 61 deals worth Rs 4,456 crore in the previous year. In comparison, in 2022, there were 13 deals valued around Rs 1,170 crore, with ten for apartments and three for bungalows.