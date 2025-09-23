Business NewsReal EstateSuraj Estate Developers Launches Rs 250 Crore Project In Mumbai
ADVERTISEMENT

Suraj Estate Developers Launches Rs 250 Crore Project In Mumbai

Mumbai-based real estate developer Suraj Estate Developer has launched a luxury residential project with a gross development value of Rs 250 crore, according to an exchange filing. The 29-storey project, Suraj Park View 1, is a premium value-luxury residential tower at Shivaji Park, Dadar (West), the filing stated.

23 Sep 2025, 05:04 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Suraj Eterna by Suraj Estate Developers. (Photo: Suraj Estate Developers/X)</p></div>
Suraj Eterna by Suraj Estate Developers. (Photo: Suraj Estate Developers/X)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Mumbai-based real estate developer Suraj Estate Developer has launched a luxury residential project with a gross development value of Rs 250 crore, according to an exchange filing. The 29-storey project, Suraj Park View 1, is a premium value-luxury residential tower at Shivaji Park, Dadar (West), the filing stated.

Rahul Thomas, whole-time director, Suraj Estate Developers, said, "The launch of Suraj Park View 1 reflects the cultural essence of Dadar while meeting the evolving aspirations of modern homebuyers. Dadar remains one of Mumbai’s most resilient micro-markets, driven by end-user demand."

The project with a saleable carpet area of 0.53 lakh sq. ft. is being developed under a capital-efficient redevelopment model and is registered under the Maharashtra RERA authority, the filing stated.

Suraj Estate Developers’ current portfolio includes 10 ongoing projects with 4.7 lakh sq. ft. of saleable carpet area and 19 upcoming projects.

ALSO READ

Suraj Estates — A Distinct Play, For Choice Of Micro-Markets, Products, Says Anand Rathi On 'Buy' Initiation
Opinion
Suraj Estates — A Distinct Play, For Choice Of Micro-Markets, Products, Says Anand Rathi On 'Buy' Initiation
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT