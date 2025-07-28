Supreme Court Upholds Redevelopment Of Mumbai’s Motilal Nagar Via MHADA C&DA Model

In a major win for the Maharashtra Housing And Development Authority (MHADA), the Supreme Court has upheld the housing agency’s decision to redevelop Mumbai’s Motilal Nagar by way of construction and development agency (C&DA) model, reports said on Monday.

A division bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta reportedly dismissed a special leave petition filed by resident associations Jankalyankari Samiti headed by Madhavi Rane, Motilal Rahivasi Vikas Sangh and Gaurav Rane, upholding Bombay High Court’s March 2025 order in favour a holistic redevelopment of 143 acres of Motilal Nagar I, II and III via C&DA.

While the Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, argued in favour of MHADA, senior counsel Siddharth Bhatnagar appeared for the petitioners.

The Solicitor General reportedly pointed out that the project has been given a ‘special status’ by the state government and the land was owned by MHADA.

The bench also termed fair the state government’s decision to give 1,600 sq feet built up area in lieu of about 230 sq feet, much higher than the existing entitlement as per 33 (5) of Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) 2034, as per the reports.

On Friday, a division bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Bharti Dangre of the Bombay High Court had quashed a review petition by Motilal Nagar Vikas Samiti, led by Nilesh Prabhu and upheld the redevelopment of Motilal Nagar in Goregoan West, Mumbai via C&DA route.