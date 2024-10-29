Shriram Properties Eyes Rs 750 Crore Revenue From New Pune Project

Shriram Properties Chairman & Managing Director Murali Malayappan said, "This investment is consistent with our asset light strategy for accelerated growth. Pune is a promising market, and we see significant potential for large, established brands like Shriram."

Shriram Properties Ltd is one of South India's leading residential real estate development companies, primarily focused on the mid-market and affordable housing categories. Its key markets include Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata, which together account for nearly 85 per cent of its development activities.