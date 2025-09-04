Rs 1,100 Crore Deal: Nehru's Historic Delhi Home Becomes One of India's Costliest

Jawaharlal Nehru's Delhi bungalow, in Motilal Nehru Marg, is to be sold for Rs 1,100 crore, making it one of India's costliest residential property sales, according to a news report from The Economic Times on Wednesday.

The home will be purchased by a businessman with a notable presence in the domestic beverage industry, reports said.

The bungalow's costliness comes from its historical significance as it was India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's residences. Another factor is the bungalow's location, which is in Lutyen's Bungalow Zone.

According to reports, the Bungalow Zone is also noted for its vast lawns, broad avenues and sparse and spread-out housing units, making it a rare and unique residential location in the city.

This area was originally created during colonial India and serves as housing quarters for the country's wealthy and powerful elite, who have or had high positions in governance, foreign embassies and a few private residences.