"India's residential real estate sector surged in the first half of 2024, with new launches soaring by 55% to 1,59,455 units. However, Kolkata bucked the trend with an 11% decline in new launches, with launch of 4,388 units as compared to 4,942 in the same period last year, according to a report released by realty consultant JLL on Friday..Among the top seven cities, Kolkata accounted for only 3% of the new launch inventory.Cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi NCR and Hyderabad led the surge nationally, contributing to a total of 1,59,455 units launched.Chennai and Pune also experienced a 10% and a 22% decrease in launches, respectively.Residential prices in the top seven cities in the country witnessed a year-on-year increase ranging from 5% to 20% in the second quarter (April-June) of 2024..(With inputs from PTI).