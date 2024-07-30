Real Estate Indexation Scrap May Affect Long-Term Investors But Simplify Tax

While industry participants highlighted current concerns around the scrapping of indexation, they also held a consensus on the positives foreseen in the longer term. Scrapping indexation will simplify calculations and processes during real estate transactions and will not impact sellers much, where price appreciation is significantly higher, according to several builders and property holders.

“If you look at the house prices, they have gone up by at least 30–40%. So, where property prices have gone up in two-digits and inflation has been in single-digits, in that case, 12.5% without indexation would be slightly better off," said Thakur.

Properties under construction have grown by nearly seven times in value on average, while the overall real estate sector has grown nearly four times since 2009, according to ANAROCK data. Further, as per the data compiled from individual builders by NDTV Profit, the mid- and upper-end price of the property sector starts at Rs 60 lakh in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, while the luxury space begins somewhere between Rs 1-2 crore.

Meanwhile, in cities such as Ahmedabad and Kochi, property prices range from Rs 40 lakh and above for the mid- and upper-mid segment and over Rs 60 lakh for luxury spaces. Buying in the luxury segment has seen an uptick, the mid-segment has been catching up, while the affordable segment has seen a decline in the medium term, according to ANAROCK.

“From a long-term perspective, it is a healthy move that simplifies the whole process, where the end-user or the seller is very clearly able to calculate on his own without seeking help from experts and accountants in terms of their own situation on capital gains," said Salarpuria.

In the long run, this is expected to lead to simplification of income tax and reduced litigation, said Jayant B. Manmadkar, chief financial officer, Brigade Group.

“Now, capital gains tax is straightforward: calculate the difference between the sales price and the cost price and apply a 12.5% tax," explained Concord Group Chairman Nesara BS. The new regime will benefit recent property buyers, as they previously faced an effective tax rate of around 60–70% due to indexation benefits, he said.

A lower tax rate could incentivise more transactions and boost liquidity in the real estate market, as per industry leaders.