The Rush Is Seeping Out Of Real Estate, But Demand Still Intact

Experts insist that demand has not left the market and has only shifted one type of property to another. In the last two years, home buyers who were going mostly for ready-to-move-in properties are also now long-ranging their decisions.

“We are now in the middle of the upcycle, and a lot of ready-to-move-in inventory as well as those that would be delivered in one to one-and-a-half years has almost been sold. That’s why ready-to-move in homes are going for higher prices,” explains Sharad Mittal, founder and chief executive officer of Arnya Real Estate Fund Advisors.

Millennials in particular have been driving growth in ready homes to save on rising rental costs in top cities. But now, a few of them have shifted gears to other types of properties too.

“Particularly for the markets witnessing higher price escalation, home buyers are investing more in under-construction property to leverage the price differential with a ready-to-move property,” says Angad Bedi, chairman and managing director of BCD Group, a Bangalore-based real estate company.

Regulatory action in the real estate space has also encouraged more investors to go for under-construction properties. Maharashtra RERA has recently implemented new rules that bring more transparency into real estate investments. With more certainty over project completion and possession, under-construction properties are now more attractive.