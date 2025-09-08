Prospective Homebuyers 'Slightly' To 'Extremely' Concerned About Rising Home Prices: Anarock Survey

Nearly 8,250 people participated in the online survey, where they were asked to respond to the query — "How concerned are you about the recent jump in housing prices in your preferred city/area?"

Anarock on Monday released findings of its survey, which showed that 47% of prospective homebuyers are 'very concerned', while 24% are 'moderately concerned'.

The report suggested that 12% of respondents are 'slightly concerned' and 10% 'extremely concerned', while only 7% are 'not at all concerned'.