Prestige Group Buys 62.5 Acres In Ghaziabad To Build Township; Eyes Rs 10,000 Crore Revenue

Commenting on the acquisition, Prestige Group Chairman and Managing Director Irfan Razack said, "We are excited about acquiring this prime land in NCR, presenting an excellent opportunity for Prestige Group to strengthen its presence in the region."

"Extending 'The Prestige City' brand to NCR following its resounding success in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad underscores our group's commitment to offering large-format integrated townships and developments," he said.