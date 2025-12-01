Planning To Rent Property In 2026? CA Highlights 10 New Rules You Must Know
Influencer and CA Himank Singla, in an X post, has shared the key provisions of the New Rent Rules 2025.
The central government has introduced the New Rent Rules 2025 to make renting homes in India simpler, transparent and more organised. The revised framework brings major changes to tenancy norms. The rules are aimed at protecting both landlords and tenants while ensuring compliance.
Influencer and CA Himank Singla, in a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter), shared the key provisions of the New Rent Rules 2025, including mandatory digital registration of agreements, limits on security deposits and regulated rent revisions.
Singla explained that under the new rules, every tenancy must have a digitally stamped and online-registered rent agreement. The registration of the agreement should be completed within 60 days of signing. For residential properties, security deposits cannot exceed two months’ rent, while for commercial properties, the limit is six months’ rent.
ð India's new Rent Agreement Act 2025 is here!— CA Himank Singla (@CAHimankSingla) November 29, 2025
â Every tenancy must have a digitally stamped and online-registered rent agreement filed within 60 days of signing.
â Residential security deposit cannot exceed two monthsâ rent
â Commercial tenancy cannot exceed six monthsââ¦
On rent revisions and repair costs, he explained: “Rent can be revised only after completion of 12 months and only when a 90-day written notice is served by the landlord. If essential repairs are reported, the landlord is legally bound to complete them within 30 days before the tenant can adjust the cost from rent.”
He also highlighted that the new rules strengthen the tenant’s privacy. Landlords must provide at least 24 hours’ written notice before entering or inspecting the property.
For the ease of dispute resolution on eviction matters, the new states that eviction is permitted only by order of the Rent Tribunal and only on legally specified grounds, Singla added. He explained that the Rent Tribunal is required to decide tenancy disputes, including eviction cases, within 60 days from the date of filing.
Moreover, tenants must undergo mandatory police verification before taking possession. The rules also make forceful eviction, intimidation, or disconnection of utilities punishable by law. Any such act can attract penalties and imprisonment, he added.
While the new rules aim to regulate renting in India, netizens expressed concerns about proper implementation.
Reacting to Singla’s post, a user said, “If even half of this actually gets implemented, renting in India goes from landlord mood to proper contract. And that is a big upgrade.” Implementation of these rules would mean that landlords will not be able to charge exorbitant security deposits from tenants, particularly in metro cities like Bengaluru.
"No one does a conventional rent agreement anymore. Instead, they opt for Leave & License Agreement, which does not fall under the purview of the Rent Act,” another lawyer, RV Bhasin, reacted to the post, pointing out the loopholes in the system.