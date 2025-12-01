Planning To Rent Property In 2026? CA Highlights 10 New Rules You Must Know

The central government has introduced the New Rent Rules 2025 to make renting homes in India simpler, transparent and more organised. The revised framework brings major changes to tenancy norms. The rules are aimed at protecting both landlords and tenants while ensuring compliance.

Influencer and CA Himank Singla, in a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter), shared the key provisions of the New Rent Rules 2025, including mandatory digital registration of agreements, limits on security deposits and regulated rent revisions.

Singla explained that under the new rules, every tenancy must have a digitally stamped and online-registered rent agreement. The registration of the agreement should be completed within 60 days of signing. For residential properties, security deposits cannot exceed two months’ rent, while for commercial properties, the limit is six months’ rent.