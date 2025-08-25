Notandas Realty: A Legacy Of Excellence With A Vision For The Future

In 2025, Notandas Realty has continued to strengthen its position in Mumbai’s luxury and commercial real estate market with a steady pipeline of ongoing and new launches. The year has seen significant activity across both residential and commercial segments.

On the commercial front, projects such as Notan Edge and Notan House are underway, while Notan Spaces—launched this August in Kalina—adds to the company’s growing portfolio of modern workplaces. In the residential segment, Notan Casa is on the verge of completion and scheduled for delivery in the next few months, while Notan DC, launched in August 2025 with its groundbreaking recently completed, has already begun taking shape.

Looking ahead, the developer has lined up a mix of residential and commercial projects for FY2025–26. These include the upcoming Notan Tides residential project, set for groundbreaking shortly, along with Notan Jewel and Notan Crown, two commercial developments that will add to its city footprint. The company has also outlined plans to expand into new markets such as South Mumbai and Versova, extending its presence beyond its established strongholds in Bandra, Juhu, Khar, and Santacruz.

The Year Ahead: Strategic Growth Aith A Boutique Edge

Looking ahead, Notandas Realty is poised for a phase of measured expansion, guided by its Vision 2030 goal of becoming one of the top five developers in the luxury space. The company’s focus will remain on location-centric developments that blend architectural finesse with enduring value. Upcoming projects will continue to integrate thoughtful design, efficient delivery timelines, and amenities tailored for contemporary lifestyles.

Harsh Jagwani, Managing Director, notes, “We create more than spaces—we craft experiences that stand the test of time. Every project is an opportunity to redefine what luxury means in Mumbai’s most sought-after locales.”

A Legacy Rooted In Craftsmanship And Trust

Founded in 2006 by Mahesh Notandas Jagwani, the company has delivered over 500,000 sq. ft. of premium residential and commercial spaces, with another 1 million sq. ft. currently under development. Its footprint spans Mumbai’s most prestigious neighbourhoods—Bandra, Juhu, Khar, and Santacruz—areas synonymous with exclusivity and value retention.

The firm’s boutique approach ensures each project receives the level of detail, design attention, and execution excellence typically reserved for bespoke developments. This commitment has earned it accolades such as the Forbes India Design Award (2019) and Realty+ Emerging Developer of the Year.

Guided By Values, Driven By Vision

Notandas Realty’s ethos is anchored in integrity, creativity, growth, compassion, quality, and speed. These values influence every aspect of its operations—from early design concepts to timely delivery. Innovation is embraced not for its own sake, but to enhance functionality, improve efficiency, and enrich the experience of those who live and work in its spaces.

The company’s Vision 2030 is both ambitious and deliberate: to be recognised among the top five luxury developers in the country by consistently delivering iconic projects ahead of schedule, without compromising on quality or transparency.

Defining Mumbai’s Luxury Real Estate Narrative

As Mumbai continues to evolve into a global business and cultural hub, Notandas Realty is positioning itself at the intersection of heritage and modernity. By balancing architectural elegance with functionality, the company aims to set new benchmarks for what discerning buyers and tenants can expect from luxury real estate.

In the words of founder Mahesh Jagwani, “Excellence is in the details, and we leave no stone unturned.” That philosophy—applied consistently over nearly two decades—has made Notandas Realty a name synonymous with trust, timeless design, and enduring value in one of the world’s most competitive property markets.