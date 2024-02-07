Mumbai Sees 23% Fall In New Office Pace Supply Last Year, Numbers May Rise This Year: Vestian

Fresh supply of office spaces stood at 3.5 million square feet in the 2022 calendar year. New supply of office space stood at 7.5 million square feet in 2018, 5.3 million square feet in 2019, 4.1 million square feet in 2020 and 6.5 million square feet in 2021, the data showed.

Vestian CEO Srinivas Rao, however, expects new supply to bounce back this year as demand will rise with gradual return of employees back to the office.