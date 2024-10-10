Mumbai Residential Sales Jump 7% In Q2, Godrej Properties Top Seller

Sale of residential properties jumped by 7% year-on-year in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region during the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, according to real estate marketplace platform Square Yards.

The total number of properties sold rose to 52,475 units in the September-July period from 49,508 in the same period last year, data shared by Square Yards showed. In the preceding quarter, it stood at 50,025 units.

In terms of value, the residential sales increased by 10% to Rs 48,409 crore from Rs 44,157 crore in the year-ago period. The value was also higher as compared to Rs 46,833 crore in the April-June period.

The average price at which the properties were sold in the September quarter was Rs 92 lakh, Square Yards said in a release. This was higher as compared to Rs 89 lakh in the year-ago period, but lower as against Rs 94 lakh in the April-June period.