Mumbai Leads Housing Unit Sales In July–September Quarter — Here Are Key Stats

Between July and September 2025, 87,603 housing units were sold nationwide, marginally up 1% year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The highest sales volumes were recorded in Mumbai at 24,706 units, 2% higher in Y-o-Y terms.

Chennai registered the sharpest jump, up 12% Y-o-Y to 4,617 units, the highest since the pandemic. Interestingly, sales have remained stable or grown marginally across all markets with the exception of Pune, which witnessed a decline of 8% Y-o-Y in Q3 2025.

The stable economic backdrop, with lower inflation and the repo rate at a full percentage point lower than at the end of 2024, have played their role in supporting sentiments in the residential market.